Nets vs. Nuggets prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 6 best bets from model on 62-32 run

The Brooklyn Nets will look to stop their free fall when they battle the struggling Denver Nuggets in NBA action on Sunday afternoon. The Nets (29-23), who have dropped seven in a row and eight of 10, have won five of their last eight games played in Denver. The Nuggets (28-24), losers of three straight, are 11-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Denver is 13-10 at home this season, while Brooklyn is 17-10 on the road.

Tip-off from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are eight-point favorites in the latest Nets vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 226. Before making any Nuggets vs. Nets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 62-32 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,500. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Nuggets, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Nuggets vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -8

Nets vs. Nuggets over-under: 226 points

Nets vs. Nuggets money line: Nets +285, Nuggets -360

BKN: The over is 5-0 in the Nets’ last five Sunday games

DEN: The over is 7-1 in the Nuggets’ last eight home games

Featured Game | Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Why the Nuggets can cover

Guard Monte Morris has stepped up his play of late and is averaging 14 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games. In the meeting at Brooklyn last month, he scored 10 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists. He is coming off a 19-point, four-assist effort against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. For the year, Morris is averaging 12.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Newly acquired shooting guard Bryn Forbes has stepped right in and has been productive. In Wednesday’s 108-104 loss at Utah, Forbes scored 26 points and dished out two assists in 30 minutes of play. In his past nine games, Forbes is averaging 10.2 points, and in two games against Brooklyn on the year, he is averaging 11.5 points, three assists and 1.5 rebounds. In 49 games played this season, he is averaging 9.3 points and 1.4 rebounds.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn has a roster that many believe can challenge for an NBA championship. Six players are averaging in double figures, including point guard Kyrie Irving, who has reached double-digit points in 10 of 11 games. In Friday’s loss at Utah, Irving scored 15 points and dished out six assists. His best game was a 32-point effort in a loss at Golden State. In that game, he also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Also powering Brooklyn is shooting guard James Harden, who is listed as questionable for this game. He missed Friday’s game with what was described as left hamstring tightness. He is averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and eight rebounds per game. If he can’t go, point guard Patty Mills will look to pick up some of the offensive slack. He scored 21 points, dished out six assists and grabbed three rebounds in their last meeting with the Nuggets. For the season, Mills is averaging 13.8 points, 2.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

How to make Nuggets vs. Nets picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning over on the total, projecting 230 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.