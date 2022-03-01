Nets vs. Raptors prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 1 best bets from model on 71-44 run

The Brooklyn Nets (32-30) and the Toronto Raptors (33-27) meet on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. The teams square off for the second time in as many days, with the first matchup taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Toronto won the first matchup 133-97 on Monday evening. Neither team has an official injury report with the quick turnaround, though Kyrie Irving (vaccine status) is ineligible in Toronto and the Nets are likely to still be without Kevin Durant (knee) and Ben Simmons (back/conditioning). Fred VanVleet (knee) and OG Anunoby (finger) remain day-to-day for Toronto.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Toronto. Caesars Sportsbook lists Toronto as the eight-point favorites at home, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219.5 in the latest Nets vs. Raptors odds. Before making any Raptors vs. Nets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

Nets vs. Raptors spread: Raptors -8

Nets vs. Raptors over-under: 219.5 points

Nets vs. Raptors money line: Raptors -350, Nets +280

BKN: The Nets are 1-8-1 against the spread with no rest

TOR: The Raptors are 9-3 against the spread with no rest

Featured Game | Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is above-average on the offensive end, scoring more than 111 points per 100 possessions. The Nets are shooting well over 46 percent from the field, ranking in the top 10 in the NBA, and Brooklyn is also shooting more than 80 percent at the free-throw line. The Nets are in the top 10 in assists per game, averaging nearly 25 per game, and the Raptors are in the bottom five of the NBA in defensive rebounding.

Defensively, Brooklyn excels in stifling 3-point shooting for opponents, and the Nets are allowing less than 34 percent shooting from long distance. The Nets are also above-average in field-goal percentage allowed, blocked shots and assists allowed. Toronto is in the bottom third of the NBA in free-throw attempts on offense, with the Raptors in the bottom five of the league in field-goal percentage, 2-point percentage and assists per game this season.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto deploys an interesting approach that leans heavily on athleticism and physicality. The Raptors dominate the offensive glass, securing 32 percent of available rebounds, and Toronto bludgeons opponents with more than 16 second-chance points per game. Toronto is in the top three of the NBA in fast-break points, averaging 15 per game, and the Raptors are also in the top five in turnover prevention on offense. Brooklyn is in the bottom third of the NBA in turnover creation and steal rate, allowing the Raptors to play freely.

On the other side, the Raptors create havoc in the form of turnovers, with opponents giving the ball away 16 times per game. Toronto also averages nine steals per game, a top-three mark in the NBA, and the Raptors harness their aggressiveness appropriately in also effectively preventing free-throw attempts. Toronto is also in the top eight of the NBA in fast-break points allowed, with opponents averaging only 11 points in transition, and the Raptors are in the top 10 of the NBA in points allowed in the paint.

How to make Raptors vs. Nets picks

