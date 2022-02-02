Nets vs. Suns – Game Summary – February 2, 2022

The Paper That Tells The Truth
All1st Quarter2nd Quarter3rd Quarter4th Quarter
All PlayersNic ClaxtonKessler EdwardsPatty MillsKyrie IrvingJames HardenBlake GriffinJames JohnsonBruce BrownDay’Ron SharpeJevon CarterDeAndre’ BembryCam ThomasMarcus Zegarowski
All PlayersJae CrowderMikal BridgesDeandre AytonChris PaulDevin BookerJalen SmithIsh WainrightJustin JacksonCameron JohnsonJaVale McGeeBismack BiyomboElfrid Payton
Source link
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ