Nets vs. Wizards prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 17 best bets from model on 67-39 run

The Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards will try to enter the All-Star break on a winning note when they collide on Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. After losing 11 straight games, the new-look Nets (31-27) have won back-to-back contests. On Thursday they knocked off the crosstown rival New York Knicks, 111-106. Meanwhile the Wizards (26-31), who lost to Indiana, 113-108, on Thursday, are sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind Atlanta for the final spot in the play-in tournament. Brooklyn remains without Kevin Durant (knee), Ben Simmons (reconditioning), Joe Harris (ankle). Kyrie Irving (vaccine status) is out for this home game. Bradley Beal (wrist) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) are the most notable absences for Washington.

Tipoff is 7:30 p.m. ET. Brooklyn is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 215.

Nets vs. Wizards spread: Brooklyn -4.5

Nets vs. Wizards over-under: 215 points

Nets vs. Wizards moneyline: Brooklyn -190, Washington +160

BKN: Nets rank fifth in the NBA in field-goal percentage (46.8).

WAS: Kyle Kuzma is averaging 16.5 points per game.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn has looked like a different team since trading away James Harden. In two games since Seth Curry and Andre Drummond joined the team, the Nets are 2-0 with victories over the Kings and Knicks. Over the two games Brooklyn has given up 96.5 points per 100 possessions, which leads the league over that time and is a significant improvement over the team’s season-long defensive efficiency (111.0).

In addition, Cameron Thomas is on a roll. The rookie guard from LSU has scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven games and is averaging 21.6 points per game over that stretch. He also is shooting 48.7 percent from the field.

Why the Wizards can cover

Kuzma is in the midst of arguably his best season. The fifth-year vet from Utah is averaging 16.5 points per game, which is the second highest of his career, while averaging career-highs in rebounds (8.8) and assists (3.1). With the season-ending injury to Beal, Kuzma has an opportunity to carry a bigger load.

In addition, Washington faces a Brooklyn team that has been beatable at home this season. The Nets are just 13-14 at the Barclays Center and are one of just five Eastern Conference teams with a losing record at home. Brooklyn’s offensive efficiency at home is just 107.7 points per 100 possessions, which is the fifth worst in the league.

