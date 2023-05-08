New AI technology comes to Tampa General Hospital

In popularity of National Stroke Awareness Month, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital has unveiled a brand new instrument that makes use of synthetic intelligence (AI) to help sufferers recuperating from a stroke. The BIONIK InMovement robot arm is the most recent scientific technology that is helping sufferers get again on their toes and regain their independence.

Shannon Watkins was once taking part in her discuss with to Florida in March when she suffered a stroke, converting her lifestyles. Watkins, who was once impartial, now struggles with day-to-day duties. However, as she entered occupational treatment at Tampa General, she was once offered to the BIONIK InMovement robot arm.

Watkins admitted to being skeptical of the technology in the beginning, however after the use of the arm she discovered it hired her vary of movement while selling higher focus and coordination. The use of video games and actions additionally makes treatment extra interactive and uplifting.

Each affected person’s consultation is in particular adapted for his or her wishes to be sure most effects. Robotic analysis of the affected person’s bodily state is helping the AI to perceive their provide vary of movement and power, and to determine spaces short of growth. Patients can track their growth via real-time effects, offering them with higher motivation and engagement.

Occupational therapist Samantha Rubio showed that the arm makes use of delicate AI that almost all sufferers don’t even understand. Tampa General Hospital is considered one of a make a selection few that revel in some great benefits of this cutting edge technology.

“A lot of people think therapy is torture and may not feel motivated to come, but as soon as we get them on the device, they kind of forget what they’re here for,” mentioned Rubio.