New analysis links timbers to the legendary Pilgrim-era boat Sparrow-Hawk — the oldest known shipwreck of Colonial America

In 1626, a ship foundered in stormy seas and wrecked on Cape Cod, the place the passengers have been aided by the native Indigenous inhabitants and the Pilgrims in close by Plymouth.
Now probably the most in-depth scientific evaluation of timbers discovered greater than 150 years in the past has offered one of the best proof but that they belonged to the ill-fated vessel often called the Sparrow-Hawk.
The outcomes of a global, multiyear research on the stays of the ship have been published Friday within the “Journal of Archaeological Science: Stories.”
“I’m simply excessive about this information,” stated Donna Curtin, government director of the Pilgrim Corridor Museum in Plymouth, which has been in possession of 109 timbers from the Sparrow-Hawk since 1889.
The timbers have lengthy been assumed to be from the roughly 40-foot Sparrow-Hawk — the oldest identified shipwreck of English Colonial America — based mostly largely on the place they have been discovered, however there at all times remained some uncertainty.
“Historic narratives get distorted over time,” Curtin stated.
Historians do know {that a} small ship sure for Jamestown, Virginia, with a pair of English retailers and a number of other Irish servants on board was pushed ashore by a storm in 1626 in what at this time is the city of Orleans, based mostly on the written accounts of Plymouth Colony Governor William Bradford.
“Ther was a ship, with many passengers in her and sundrie items, sure for Virginia,” Bradford wrote, happening to explain how the vessel had been at sea for six weeks, how the captain had turn out to be sick with scurvy, and so they had run out of water and beer.
As for the passengers, “The cheefe amongst these folks was one Mr. Fells and Mr. Sibsie, which had many servants belonging unto them, lots of them being Irish,” he wrote.
They’re the primary documented Irish colonists in New England, though as indentured servants they’d little selection, and did not keep completely, Curtin famous.
The passengers have been initially aided by members of the Nauset tribe, who spoke English, then taken in by the Pilgrims for practically a yr earlier than they finally discovered passage on different boats to Virginia to farm tobacco.
The unrepairable vessel, in the meantime, was buried by shifting sands and misplaced till 1863, when a storm uncovered the remarkably well-preserved wreckage that was presumed to be the identical ship described by Bradford due to the place it was discovered.
Though the unique identify of the ship stays unknown, it has been referred to for the reason that 1860s because the Sparrow-Hawk.
The wreck has lengthy been one of many museum’s most intriguing artifacts, Curtin stated. It has been studied and scrutinized by generations of maritime specialists, however had by no means earlier than gone by means of such an in depth evaluation.
The research was led by Calvin Mires, a maritime archeologist and researcher with the Woods Gap Oceanographic Establishment in Falmouth, Massachusetts; Aiofe Daly, an affiliate professor on the Saxo Institute on the College of Copenhagen, Denmark; and Fred Hocker, the director of analysis on the Vasa Museum in Stockholm, Sweden.
They used wiggle-match relationship, a type of radiocarbon evaluation, and dendrochronology, the research of tree ring development, to slender down roughly when the Sparrow-Hawk was constructed.
The wiggle-match relationship indicated that the wooden used to make the boat was harvested between 1556 and 1646, based on the research.
The rings on a tree are just like the “fingerprint based mostly on the local weather of the area during which the tree grew,” Daly stated. The ring patterns of the Sparrow-Hawk’s wooden matched tree-ring chronologies from 17th century southern England, based on the research.
The identical strategies have been used to check the Vasa, a Swedish warship that went down on its maiden voyage in 1628, simply two years after the Sparrow-Hawk wrecked.
“By displaying that the ship is constructed with English timber and is unlikely to be later than the mid-seventeenth century, it not directly helps the identification,” the authors wrote. “What number of different early seventeenth-century English vessels are prone to have been misplaced in the identical place?”
One other clue that the Sparrow-Hawk is from the early 17th century is the oak and elm from which it’s constructed, stated the Vasa Museum’s Hocker, who specializes within the historical past of shipbuilding.
“That mixture of woods is a conventional mixture of supplies in shipbuilding in England in that period,” he stated. “Every thing I checked out simply screamed 17th century to me.”
Though they’ve been exhibited publicly prior to now, the Sparrow-Hawk’s stays are presently in storage on the Plymouth museum.
Extra scientific research is deliberate, and Curtin wish to use digital modeling to assemble a 3D picture of the ship, with the aim of placing it again on public show in 2026, the 400th anniversary of the wreck.