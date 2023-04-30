New Barbie doll representing someone with Down syndrome has local impacts

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The toy corporate Mattel has lately introduced a brand new Barbie doll that represents people with Down syndrome. The have an effect on of this illustration is already being felt through youngsters within the Tampa Bay house.

Sophia Sullivan, a 6-year-old who has Down syndrome, used to be delighted when she noticed the brand new Barbie. Her smile mirrored simply how a lot this illustration intended to her and the way it will definitely have an effect on different youngsters with Down syndrome.

Apr 25, 2023

Sophia’s father, Michael Sullivan, shared that having a doll that appears like her way the sector to her. Mattel acknowledges the have an effect on of illustration and objectives to allow youngsters to peer themselves in Barbie. The corporate mentioned that “children’s early childhood experiences shape what they imagine to be possible, and it is important that they see themselves reflected in play.”

Michael Sullivan shared that having a Barbie doll with Down syndrome will make an international of distinction for his daughter and her buddies with Down syndrome. Barbie has represented good looks and requirements for younger ladies over the a long time, and introducing a doll that appears like Sophia and her buddies with Down syndrome will constitute the sector in a extra inclusive method.

Although one doll won’t have an effect on everybody, having a doll that appears like her will instill self assurance in Sophia and different youngsters with Down syndrome, and that on my own way the sector.