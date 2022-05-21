New bike safety measures implemented to Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI – Two bicyclists were tragically killed recently while riding on Rickenbacker Causeway, reigniting concerns about the safety of riders on the busy roadway.
Outcry and demands on social media following the anguish and disgust over the deaths.
Under the direction of Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Miami-Dade Police Department in conjunction with the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works, is taking immediate steps to make the Rickenbacker Causeway safer for all our residents.
The Miami-Dade Police Department, Police Operations Section, will be conducting high visibility traffic details on Friday, May 20, through Sunday, May 22, on Key Biscayne, deploying officers, signage, and radar.
DTPW is taking steps to improve cyclist safety on the Rickenbacker Causeway, such as reducing speed limits between Toll Plaza & Crandon Park Marina, placing temporary barricades along the bike lanes & deploying signs to caution drivers. #RideSafely pic.twitter.com/DAmyLrfmlZ
— Miami-Dade DTPW (@GoMiamiDade) May 21, 2022
Posted speed limits have been lowered throughout the area to help reduce the instances of accidents.
The Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works is also installing temporary barricades and cones along the bike lane at critical points to help reduce the instances of accidents.
The County is installing additional bicycle warning signs, supplementing the continuous, green-painted bicycle lanes, and messaging boards urging drivers to use caution while operating vehicles.
MDPD Motors Units, Bicycle Response Team, and Police Operations Section Personnel will be out in large numbers to patrol, educate and engage with members of our community while implementing these changes. Units will also be enforcing the traffic laws where necessary.
The campaign will continue until further notice.
