New billboard on I-35 draws awareness to local fentanyl overdose deaths

SELMA, Texas – A bunch of moms who misplaced their youngsters to fentanyl have publish a brand new billboard on I-35 northbound in Selma with the message, “One pill kills.” The billboard options ten faces of people that died from fentanyl overdoses, together with folks from Bexar County, Guadalupe County, and one from Tennessee.

The hope is this billboard will save lives at some point, fighting different households from experiencing the similar devastating loss. “Our child didn’t die in vain,” mentioned Libby Pender, a mom of a fentanyl sufferer.

More than 100,000 folks in the United States misplaced their lives to drug overdoses in 2021, with overdose deaths involving artificial opioids as opposed to methadone, together with fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, expanding through over 56% from 2019 to 2020 in accordance to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It is essential to word that Narcan, a life-saving antidote to fentanyl, is to be had totally free. Anyone who would possibly are available touch with fentanyl, whether or not prescribed or no longer, is inspired to stay Narcan on hand. Click right here for extra information on how to download and use Narcan.

The billboard can be circulated right through San Antonio within the coming days with the purpose of spreading awareness and saving lives.

Watch the most recent Explains episode within the participant underneath to be told extra about fentanyl.