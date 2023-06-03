New Campaign Asks Texas Drivers to Avoid Distracted Driving – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

The Texas Department of Transportation has introduced a month-long (*5*) marketing campaign to urge drivers to center of attention at the highway and keep away from the usage of their telephones whilst riding. Distracted riding crashes have greater in Texas, with 481 folks death in distracted riding crashes in 2022, marking a ten% build up from the former 12 months.

In 2017, 13-year-old Emily Zaltsman was once killed by way of a distracted motive force in San Antonio. Emily’s mom, Karin Zaltsman, joined TxDOT in calling on drivers to consider the fatal penalties of distracted riding. She recounted the tale of ways her daughter was once killed, pronouncing that the motive force, a 22-year-old male, was once touring at 60 mph and not braked as a result of he didn’t glance up from his telephone to see that the site visitors had stopped. He smashed into Karin’s father’s automobile at a differential price of 60 mph, crushing Emily who was once sitting within the backseat.

TxDOT has registered greater than 20,000 crashes attributed to distracted riding within the Dallas-Fort Worth space, which claimed about 100 lives closing 12 months. “On average, sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds. When traveling at 55 mph, that’s equivalent to traveling the length of a football field with your eyes closed,” stated TxDOT Traffic Safety Program Director Ruby Martinez.

Aside from being bad, texting whilst riding is a criminal offense in Texas. Since September 1, 2017, it’s been unlawful to learn, write, or ship a textual content whilst riding in Texas. Violators can face a fantastic of up to $200.

TxDOT has equipped some guidelines to assist drivers keep away from the temptation of distractions whilst at the highway: