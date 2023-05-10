New college gambling investigations in Iowa, Bob Huggins in hot water at WVU & does Texas have an elite roster?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer



Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger read about the most recent investigations which might be going down at the University of Iowa and Iowa State amid pupil athlete gambling allegations.

At each the University of Iowa and Iowa State, investigators are getting concerned with conceivable gambling job from pupil athletes. The guys talk about why and the way this is able to have transpired, together with explaining that gambling on sports activities is solely one thing that you’ll be able to’t do in case you are a pupil athlete. With primary sportsbook publicity and legalized gambling in extra states, a construction like this was once certain to occur sooner or later.

West Virginia University males’s basketball trainer Bob Huggins is in hot water after making insensitive remarks on a radio display in Cincinnati. The longtime trainer issued an apology straight away after, inflicting hypothesis for his long term with the Mountaineer program.

In different college sports activities news, this week, Urban Meyer mentioned that the Texas Longhorns have some of the perfect, if now not the most productive, pound-for-pound roster in college soccer. With a better emphasis on recruiting in the trenches, will the Longhorns in any case be capable to are living as much as the hype? Also, the Clemson message forums have been energetic just lately, with one post mentioning that, because of the larger ranges in schooling at the college, there may well be drawbacks for the soccer program’s luck. A wild hypothesis, certainly.

In switch portal news, former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne has transferred to Auburn & DJ Rodman has left Washington State to play basketball for the USC Trojans.

Lastly, in news of the bizarre, there’s an replace at the pasta dumping in New Jersey, a Utah girl wrote a morbid e-book about her useless husband & Bo Jackson can’t eliminate the hiccups.

