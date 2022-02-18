New-come construction near grasslands could increase fire risk







Experts say to expect bigger, more intense fires as the drought gets worse in Oklahoma. Homeowners and firefighters are preparing for the future. “Resources across this state will become taxed,” said Drew Daily with the Oklahoma Forestry Services department. >> See also: Oklahoma sees increase in fire danger amid high winds, dry conditionsThe state’s ongoing drought continues to intensify in many areas, and it’s going to take more than just a little rain or snow to see impactful improvement. “There’s really no question about that. Local departments will be calling for mutual aid, sooner and more frequently,” Daily said. Daily has dedicated his life to studying and managing wildfires.>> Related: Oklahoma Forestry Services monitor fire risks as wildfire season nears”Yes, in Oklahoma we are rich in the wildland-urban interface. In other words, where homes, subdivisions, businesses are in very close or adjacent to wildland fuels,” he explained.When homes are built adjacent to grasslands, with little water to act as a barrier, fires can burn quickly through the fields and into homes.“And when you get fires that occur in that wildland-urban interface, the margin for error is very small,” Daily said.>> See also: Oklahoma winter storms impact state’s fire riskThe changes have prompted firefights to come up with a new vocabulary word: megafire. “We officially now recognize megafires which are those fires that are 100,000 acres or more. Megafire occurrence is on the rise,” Daily said. These aren’t just in California or along the West Coast. Oklahoma has had three in the past six years, including the devastating 2018 Rhea fire that burned 300,000 acres.There are concerns that the ongoing drought will make conditions favorable for another megafire.As the metro expands and greenbelts are few in new subdivisions, putting out rapidly spreading fires would be challenging. Many California-based agencies are studying the danger to new neighborhoods. They’re recommending that all new neighborhoods include greenbelts to give homes more protection. They even suggest that local governments make it a policy for builders to include them.Fire departments are also making changes.”Our fire department recently upgraded our brush pumpers. They’re an excellent upgrade to our department,” the Oklahoma City Fire Department said. Oklahoma City’s new, custom-built brush pumpers will help firefighters get to more grass fires when they pop up. Two-hundred-thirty-one popped up in January – far above the 100-per-month average. And the brush pumpers kept them from spreading to megafire status. “These tires are 40 inches. They elevate us off the ground they allow us to make a great aggressive attack,” the firefighter said. Planning and teamwork will be keys to overcoming the trend of more intense droughts and extreme fires.

