New Company Signs 15-year Lease In Plano 

Plano continues to attract new businesses to the area.

According to Dallas Business Journal, GPG Manufacturing has signed a 15-year lease for 58,038 square feet of warehouse space in Plano.

The company will lease part of the Commerce Center II which is located at 3700 E. Plano Parkway. The Commerce Center was developed by Provident Realty Advisors last year.

The property includes three, 100,000-square-foot warehouse and manufacturing buildings.

GPG Manufacturing’s website provides little information about what the company does. However, interested parties are able to sign up for company updates.

Once established in the newly leased property, the company is expected to hire 30 to 50 individuals. The company expects to onboard the new employees by the end of 2023.

GPG Manufacturing suggests the Plano location was selected because of its tax policies, shipping costs, central time zone and the state’s right-to-work status.

Company representatives say the location, campus concept, high-tech construction and current tenant mix made the lease agreement attractive.

GPG Manufacturing has also suggested it will be investing an additional $12 million into the site.