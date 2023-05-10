New death penalty law will be applied to pending cases in Northeast Florida courts – 104.5 WOKV

A brand new state law will have an effect on high-profile death penalty cases in Northeast Florida. The law makes it more uncomplicated to sentence an individual to death via decreasing the edge for a jury to give a death sentence from a unanimous determination to a supermajority. Both the 4th Judicial Circuit’s normal recommend and State Attorney Melissa Nelson’s place of business plan to follow the brand new law to pending cases, even supposing the alleged crime befell prior to the law was once modified. One of the primary take a look at cases in Duval County may just be Mario Fernandez Saldana, the person accused of coordinating the homicide of Jared Bridegan in February 2022.

Read More

“It is the position of the State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit that the death penalty legislation recently signed into law by Governor DeSantis applies to any capital case currently pending in Florida’s criminal justice system. We intend to proceed accordingly,” mentioned Nelson’s Communications Director David Chapman in an emailed commentary.

While the law doesn’t particularly cope with retroactivity, Governor Ron DeSantis instructed Action News Jax Wednesday he has the same opinion that the brand new same old will have to follow to pending cases as a result of this is a procedural trade. However, Ernest Chang, a death-certified legal professional and President of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, argued that the trade is extra than simply procedural since it might put any person to death with a vote. Chang mentioned that procedural adjustments best follow to energetic cases in the event that they get advantages the defendant, which isn’t the case for this law.

Lowering the edge for jury death sentence suggestions is a constitutional gray house, and each DeSantis and Chang watch for it’s most likely to be debated in the courts for years. Richard Dieter with the Death Penalty Information Center cautioned via speeding to take a look at out the brand new law on pending cases, it’s even much more likely that death sentences gained’t get up on attraction.

“Most people who get the death penalty, and this is true in Florida, it is true around the country, are not executed. Their cases are overturned,” mentioned Dieter. “It’s more likely that your case will be overturned and you’ll end up with a life sentence anyhow and this makes that more likely I think. There are more appealable issues now.”

Florida is considered one of two states that don’t require unanimity, best 8 of twelve jurors to impose a death sentence. In Alabama, ten of twelve jurors have to agree that death is warranted.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to obtain the loose Action News Jax news and climate apps, click here to obtain the Action News Jax Now app to your sensible TV and click here to circulate Action News Jax are living.