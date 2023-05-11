New death penalty law will be applied to pending cases in Northeast Florida courts – Action News Jax

A brand new state law in Florida will have an have an effect on on high-profile death penalty cases in Northeast Florida, making it more uncomplicated to sentence an individual to death. The law lowers the edge for a jury to counsel a death sentence from a unanimous determination down to a supermajority. Both the 4th Judicial Circuit’s common recommend and State Attorney Melissa Nelson’s place of job have showed that they plan to follow the brand new law to pending cases, even supposing the alleged crime happened sooner than the law used to be modified.

Duval County’s Mario Fernandez Saldana, accused of coordinating the homicide of Jared Bridegan in February 2022, may transform one of the crucial first check cases.



David Chapman, Nelson’s Communications Director, showed that “It is the position of the State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit that the death penalty legislation recently signed into law by Governor DeSantis applies to any capital case currently pending in Florida’s criminal justice system. We intend to proceed accordingly.”

While the law doesn’t particularly cope with retroactivity, Governor Ron DeSantis instructed Action News Jax Wednesday that he has the same opinion the brand new same old will have to follow to pending cases. However, Ernest Chang, death-certified legal professional and President of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, argued that reducing the usual for a death sentence to be imposed is greater than a procedural trade.

Chang mentioned that in most cases, procedural adjustments most effective follow to lively cases in the event that they get advantages the defendant, which in this example, does the complete opposite. He additionally argued that they’re converting the foundations in the center of the sport, which is totally incorrect. Lowering the edge for jury death sentence suggestions is already a constitutional gray house, and each DeSantis and Chang await it’s most likely to be debated in the courts for years to come.

Richard Dieter with the Death Penalty Information Center warned that by means of speeding to check out the brand new law on pending cases, death sentences gained’t rise up on attraction. He mentioned that “Most people who get the death penalty, and this is true in Florida, it is true around the country, are not executed. Their cases are overturned…It’s more likely that your case will be overturned, and you’ll end up with a life sentence anyhow, and this makes that more likely I think. There are more appealable issues now.”

Florida is an outlier in most effective requiring 8 of twelve jurors to impose a death sentence. Alabama is the one different state that doesn’t require unanimity, or even in that state, ten of twelve jurors have to agree death is warranted.

