New Details Emerge In the Untimely Death of Master P’s Daughter, Police Suspect Fatal Overdose

This previous week music mogul Grasp P introduced the heartbreaking lack of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana Miller, stunning social media.
Now authorities are working to find out how the Rising Up Hip-Hop star really died. In accordance to TMZ, drug paraphernalia was discovered on the scene which suggests Tytyana might have died from an overdose.
Nevertheless, the outlet reviews no substances have been discovered so if one thing was in Tatyana’s system it can take a toxicology report back to reveal what has occurred. In keeping with sources from the LAPD, an post-mortem has been accomplished and it’ll take a couple of weeks to get the toxicology outcomes.
Relying on what the outcomes decide, regulation enforcement officers advised TMZ they’re prepared to seek out who provided medicine if medicine are decided to be a consider the reason for loss of life.
Earlier this 12 months when actor Michael Okay. Williams died of a fentanyl overdose, authorities went after his vendor Irvin “Inexperienced Eyes” Cartagena and arrested and charged him with Williams’ loss of life for promoting fentanyl-based heroin.
Tytyana’s Premature Dying
As we beforehand reported, on Sunday evening, music and enterprise mogul Grasp P introduced the premature loss of life of his daughter Tytyana Miller, 29, in a heart-wrenching Instagram publish.
“Our household is coping with an amazing grief for the lack of my daughter Tytyana,” Grasp P wrote within the publish. “We respectfully request some privateness in order that our household can grieve. We admire all the prayers love and assist. Psychological sickness & substance abuse is an actual subject that we will’t be afraid to speak about. With God, we’ll get by way of this. #MyAngel.”
Grasp P’s son, Romeo, shared a sentimental assertion of his personal about his sister.
“Our household is coping with an amazing grief for the lack of my little sister Tytana,” Romeo wrote. “We respectfully request some privateness in order that our household can grieve. We admire all the prayers, love, and assist, and though that is unhappy instances, I’m without end grateful for the recollections I did have with my wonderful sister. Love in your family members, life is brief.”
He continued, “The silver lining, I do know she’s in a approach higher place and at last at peace. God Bless.”
The household didn’t disclose an official reason behind loss of life however shared that she battled psychological well being and substance abuse points which was outlined on Rising Up Hip-Hop.
Grasp P just lately attended BLACK ENTERPRISE's Entrepreneurs Summit the place he talked candidly about enterprise and his success with BE CEO Earl 'Butch' Graves.
