Texas

New details in capture of Atlanta shooting suspect

May 4, 2023
BC_Reporter

The police have reported that the use of license plate readers and surveillance cameras facilitated the apprehension of the suspect, who was being sought for the shooting that occurred at an Atlanta medical centre on Wednesday. The incident resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to four others. Further details on the capture can be found on CBS News. Stay informed with breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications. To turn on notifications, click the “Turn On” button.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram