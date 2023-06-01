New information has surfaced regarding the store owner from South Carolina who is facing charges in the shooting death of a teenage boy. The 14-year-old boy was erroneously accused of shoplifting before being shot. It has been revealed that the store owner was previously involved in a shooting in 2018, although he was not charged with a crime. Nicole Sganga provides further details in this report from News. Stay up-to-date with breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications. Choose to turn on notifications now.
New details revealed about South Carolina store owner charged in fatal shooting of teen boy
New information has surfaced regarding the store owner from South Carolina who is facing charges in the shooting death of a teenage boy. The 14-year-old boy was erroneously accused of shoplifting before being shot. It has been revealed that the store owner was previously involved in a shooting in 2018, although he was not charged with a crime. Nicole Sganga provides further details in this report from News. Stay up-to-date with breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications. Choose to turn on notifications now.