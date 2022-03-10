New England Revolution vs. UNAM Pumas: Concacaf Champions League TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

After receiving a bye to the semifinals due to visa issues with Cavaly, the New England Revolution will kick off their Concacaf Champions League campaign Wednesday, facing UNAM Pumas at home. The reigning Supporters Shield winners will welcome the additional rest of not needing to travel to Haiti during the first round, but with Matt Turner still sidelined, Pumas could cause some trouble.

After New York City FC and the Seattle Sounders both scored three goals in their first legs of the semifinals, Bruce Arena’s men will have quite a bar to live up to in their match.

Here’s are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, Mar. 9 | Time : 8:00 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Mar. 9 | : 8:00 p.m. ET Location : GIllette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachussetts

: GIllette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachussetts TV: FS2 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FS2 | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: New England -170; Draw +255; Pumas +420 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

New England: A lot will be asked of Sebastian Lletget as he’s the most experienced player on the roster in Champions League play but a Bruce Arena team won’t come into this stage of a competition unprepared. An attack of Carles Gil, Adam Buska and Gustavo Bou will be hard to stop for a Pumas side that has conceded three goals in their Concacaf Champions League matches so far facing Saprissa.

UNAM Pumas: Not in the best of form this season, Pumas sit eight in Liga MX following a draw to Club America and a loss to Santos Laguna. Juan Ignacio Dinenno ha been the Mexican club’s leading scorer with three goals already in Champions League play but he’ll have tough sledding. Even without Matt Turner, the Revs haven’t conceded a goal on this young MLS season. Pumas will come in with basically a clean bill of health which will help.

Prediction



New England grinds this match out and Jozy Altidore opens his scoring account from the bench. Pick: New England 2, Pumas 1