New Florida bill would allow death penalty for child rapists

A brand new bill filed within the State Capitol would allow for juries to suggest the death penalty for the ones convicted of sexual battery on kids below the age of 12.

State Representative Jessica Baker (R-Jacksonville) is sponsoring the law.

“So, we’re definitely looking at crimes that are very brutal, that are heinous,” Baker mentioned.

The bill goals to problem courtroom precedent set again in 2008 when the USA Supreme Court dominated on a Louisiana legislation just about just like the brand new Florida bill.

Baker argues the USA Supreme Court were given it unsuitable again in 2008, when it barred states from enforcing the death penalty for necessarily any crime instead of homicide.

“It’s an infringement on the state’s power to decide what kind of punishment for the most heinous crimes in Florida,” Baker mentioned.

The bill is one of the coping with the death penalty filed for the 2023 consultation.

Lawmakers also are taking a look to lower the unanimous jury threshold death penalty recommendations to simply 8 of 12 in desire.

An modification to that bill filed Friday would additionally limit judges from deciding to impose a decrease sentence in a jury recommends death.

“Most of us are happy with where it is today,” Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson mentioned.

Carson argued the adjustments lawmakers are proposing would reimpose a device that resulted in Florida receiving the unwanted designation because the state with probably the most death row exonerations.

“Once you make a mistake by killing someone with the permission of the state, you can’t bring them back if there was a mistake made,” Carson mentioned.

But Baker argued the states must be allowed to come to a decision which crimes deserve without equal punishment.

“The Governor put out a call to go after these monsters and that’s what I’m standing up for. I’m standing up for the children,” Baker mentioned.

The US Supreme Court had a liberal majority again when the 2008 case used to be made up our minds.

It’s unclear whether or not the now-conservative leaning courtroom would revisit the case, however significantly 3 of the justices that dissented in 2008 stay at the bench.

