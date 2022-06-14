New Florida law aims to keep dangerous teens in custody before trial

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 uncovered the revolving door of Florida’s juvenile justice system, however in simply days an enormous change is coming.

Florida’s high cops advised 8 On Your Side the issue was how lengthy you would legally detain an accused teen prison before trial. The outdated deadline was 21 days.

If the trial didn’t begin by then, the teenager would go free.

Now, after our reviews, there’s a brand new law that provides judges extra choices.

This law impacts a really small group of youngsters in the system: essentially the most critical, repeat offenders. Law enforcement stated it’s a game-changer.

In March 2022, there was a lethal chase.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor stated one in all her officers noticed a stolen automobile that evening and began a pursuit. According to police, a 12-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy tried to escape the officer.

During the chase, police stated the boys ended up rear-ending a Honda and knocking it right into a utility pole. A 44-year-old girl was killed in the crash.

According to O’Connor, this was not a number of the boys’ first brush with the law.

“Two of the teens in the stolen vehicle were arrested just five days prior,” O’Connor stated.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd mentioned the tragic incident with 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi.

“What went through your mind?” Saeidi requested.

” Deja vu,” Sheriff Judd stated. “More of the same because that prolific offender is not deterred by 21 days.”

In Florida, on common it takes 100 days for a juvenile case to go from arrest to trial. The most time law enforcement can maintain most teens is 21 days.

After that, the choose successfully loses management.

The accused teen is launched, ready to re-offend whereas they look ahead to the following court docket date.

Last 12 months, Sheriff Judd advised 8 On Your Side the decades-old law wasn’t maintaining with the overloaded system.

Now, efficient July 1st, a brand new law, HB 7029, will give judges extra discretion.

“So, this is a very important law for us, for the courts, but more importantly, for the safety of the community,” Sheriff Judd stated. “This law is for the prolific offender. The kid that’s out robbing, shooting, drive-bys and is very dangerous.”

Sheriff Judd stated the law makes the general public remarkably safer.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri was the driving drive behind the law.

“This puts the judge back in the decision-making seat,” Sheriff Gualtieri stated.

A choose can now maintain a teen in custody for greater than 21 days in the event that they commit a capital felony down to a third-degree felony. However, the third-degree felony has to contain hurt to another person.

“So, it isn’t even every crime,” Gualtieri stated.

“What’s excluded?” requested Saeidi.

“Burglary is an example,” Gualtieri stated. “With no weapon and no harm, so all the property crimes are excluded.”

Sheriff Gualtieri stated the law encourages transition between detention and supervised launch.

“The other thing that we put into the statute was encouraging the courts to continually reevaluate these kids,” Sheriff Gualtieri stated. “At the end of the day, the people in the state of Florida are going to be safer.”

Every 21 days, the teenager is entitled to a listening to.

If the choose determines they’re a hazard to the neighborhood, they’ve to clarify why in writing.

“At the 60-day mark, the court is required to expedite the trial so that we’re not having these kids just sit and linger in detention,” Sheriff Gualtieri stated.