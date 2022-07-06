New footage released in wild Oklahoma City police chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department released new video footage of a wild chase, from simply over per week in the past, the place gunshots had been fired at officers.
“No such thing as routine,” mentioned an OKCPD official in a Facebook post. “Nice work by our officers getting the suspect into custody.”
On May 27, 2022, Oklahoma City police tried to drag over driver Devin Johnson close to N.W. tenth and May Ave.
Court paperwork reveal Johnson allegedly advised the officer he had a handgun on him. After checking his data, the officer found Johnson is a convicted felon, prohibiting him from carrying firearms.
“The officer went back to his vehicle and determined this driver had a criminal history and called other officers to the traffic stop location,” mentioned Sgt. Rob Robertson, with the Police Department.
Once the extra items received to the scene and tried to take Johnson into custody, Johnson sped off and the chaotic chase started.
“Sometime during the pursuit, shots were fired from the driver of the suspect vehicle towards officers. The pursuit continued down around 22nd and Kentucky,” mentioned Robertson.
When Johnson reached twenty fourth Street and North Kentucky Avenue, the video reveals him bail out of his automotive and rush into the backseat of an SUV with a feminine driver. The SUV then took off. Police mentioned the girl, Portia Offiah, was Johnson’s girlfriend.
“She came to the scene or came to where he was at that point in the pursuit and picked him up,” mentioned Sgt. Robertson.
Minutes later, police disabled the SUV’s tires utilizing cease sticks close to N.W. 1st Street and Klein Ave, the place the couple in the end surrendered.
“It was just a great job done by our officers to get to the resolution that we got,” mentioned Robertson.
Suggest a Correction
story by The Texas Tribune Source link