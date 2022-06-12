New law will help care for retired police dogs in Florida

BUNNELL, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a invoice to help pay for the medical and veterinary prices for retired police dogs on Friday morning.

Under Senate Bill 226, the Care for Retired Dogs program permits caregivers for retired K9s to be reimbursed as much as $1,500 dollars every year for the dogs’ veterinary bills.

“We recognize that our law enforcement community must include recognition for our four-legged friends, and we’re doing that here today,” Gov. DeSantis mentioned. “A lot of times only the handler will be able to adopt whenever [a K9] retires because they don’t want to go anywhere else. They want to be around that handler. So now, what we’re saying in Florida is we’re going to step up. We’re going to provide support for these K9s.”

Gov. DeSantis known as the canines “instrumental” in serving to hold communities protected.

The governor mentioned $300,000 was put aside for this program, and the reimbursement cash will be administered by way of Emma Loves K9s. Emma Stanford, a Flagler County teenager, attended the invoice signing. She based the non-profit that raises cash for energetic and retired law-enforcement dogs.

Ad

“As soon as I learned about the lack of funding for retired police dogs, I wanted Emma Loves K9s to assist their handlers with food and medical expenses. I wanted to help pass the bill in any way I could. The retired dogs have served our community, and I believe they deserve the best possible care,” Stanford mentioned.

In 2021, Gov. DeSantis signed SB 388 to assist canines injured in the road of responsibility. The invoice allowed ambulances and EMTs to move and care for police canines which were injured whereas defending.

The sheriffs acknowledged on the occasion thanked Gov. DeSantis for signing a invoice that helps law enforcement and their prolonged members of the family.

Ad

“Each one of these retired dogs, with no serious medical issues, costs about $3,000,” mentioned Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, “Last year, we implemented supporting our retired canines, but that is the exception, and this bill will correct that and take the burden off the handlers. Not only are they partners for life, but they become family members.”

“Senate Bill 226 not only gives the chance to fund and help our deputy sheriffs as they take care of these retired warriors but also gives them a chance to partner with a not-for-profit,” St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick mentioned.

For a retired service canine to qualify for this system, an proprietor should present legitimate documentation of the canine’s retirement from law enforcement and that the canine served for 5 or extra years. A canine that has served 3 or extra years and was injured in the road of responsibility then retired can be eligible.