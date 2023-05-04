New-look Target store coming to Denton, document says





Target is about to construct a $22.7 million store in Denton, North Texas, in accordance to a submitting with the state of Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The store might be situated in a brand new mixed-use construction positioned east of the Interstate 35 interchange and south of University Drive, shut to a WinCo Foods grocery store and an In-and-Out Burger eating place. Target has now not replied to requests for remark at the new store submitting by way of WFAA, which would be the 2d Target store within the town, measuring simply over 149,000 sq. ft and that includes the brand new, fashionable design. In November 2022, Target introduced that its new larger-format shops would measure up to 150,000 sq. ft and have extra herbal components and bigger home windows. Starting in 2023, over part of Target’s roughly 200 complete store remodels and virtually the entire chain’s roughly 30 new shops will come with components of the reimagined store designs, with complete implementation by way of 2024.

What does the brand new Target store seem like?

The new Target store design will come with higher herbal gentle due to bigger home windows, vegetation, and regionally-sourced reclaimed picket within the development procedure. The remodels are stated to replicate the native communities they serve, together with options like local landscaping and localized merchandise. WFAA equipped a rendering of what one of the crucial new shops would possibly seem like: