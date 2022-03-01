New McKinney community brings 128 rental homes

An Arizona investor has landed funding for a new rental home community in McKinney.

Scottsdale-based Hanson Capital Group is building a 128-house rental project at 2703 Rockhill Road, south of Virginia Parkway in McKinney. The rental community is scheduled to open early next year.

“We own a portfolio of both multifamily and industrial projects in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, but this will be our first out-of-the ground, build-to-rent multifamily development,” Hanson Capital’s Chris Hanson said in a statement. “We acquired the land in 2019 and subsequently secured entitlements as well as built the infrastructure for this project.

“That allowed us to leverage our equity position to obtain construction capital to move forward now.”

Arizona-based Tower Capital provided $27.8 million in construction financing for the 13-acre McKinney project.

The community will have homes ranging from 833 square feet to 1,621 square feet, a resort-style pool and spa, a fitness center, a playground, a dog park and other amenities.

“We are big believers in the build-to-rent sector because the detached single-family-style multifamily product can serve the needs of wide variety of people, from young, pre-first-time home buyers, to empty nesters and all segments in between,” Hanson said. “Build-to-rent projects can have large yards and offer residents the flexibility to have pets, yet they don’t need to sacrifice the amenities of a luxury residential community.

“Residents like having everything found in a single-family type of home,” he said, with a maintenance staff to take care of the property.

Lender Tower Capital has a track record of funding rental home projects.

“Fundamentals for the single-family build-to-rent sector have continued to accelerate due to heavy demand driven by household formations, net migration and COVID-related shifts, such as remote work,” Tower Capital’s Kyle McDonough said in a statement. “The average rental rate of single-family properties is 18.7% higher than the average rent for conventional apartments.”

Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the country’s fastest-growing rental home markets, with dozens of new single-family rental communities in the works.

In 2021, D-FW builders started 3,885 rental houses — about 7% of total single-family home construction, according to analysts at Dallas’ Residential Strategies.

Currently there are 14,000 single-family homes being built around the country in rental communities, according to recent reports.