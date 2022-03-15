New Mexico teacher answering the call to Ukraine

A former instructor in New Mexico is headed to Ukraine. David Padgett was a particular schooling instructor for 2 years. He says he stop his job on Friday with a purpose to assist households in the course of the ongoing Russian invasion. “Seeing every thing on the information and seeing what is going on on, and figuring out that I may go there and assist,” Padgett mentioned. “There’s lots of people in hassle, so I simply really feel like I can rise up there and assist them out.”Earlier than Padgett was a instructor who spent eight years within the navy as a fight medic. He says he was stationed in places like Kuwait and Fort Polk.Padgett is now hoping to assist out on the Ukrainian border. “I am going to join the Ukrainian Worldwide Legion, so after I cross the border, I am going to find yourself signing after which going up and serving to,” Padgett mentioned. Watch the video above for the complete story.

