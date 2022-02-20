New Mexico vs. San Jose State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 20 prediction from proven model

San Jose State hasn’t won a basketball game against an NCAA Division I program since mid-December, but hopes to change that while getting a little revenge against New Mexico on Sunday. Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored a game-high 23 points in their previous matchup this season, which ended with a 86-70 victory for New Mexico on January 28. Mashburn Jr. is the leading scorer for New Mexico, and averages 17.9 points per game.
The Lobos and Spartans will clash at 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. The Lobos are favored by six points in the latest San Jose State vs. New Mexico odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 149.5. Before entering any New Mexico vs. San Jose State picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
- San Jose State vs. New Mexico spread: San Jose State +6
- San Jose State vs. New Mexico over-under: 149.5 points
Featured Game | San Jose State Spartans vs. New Mexico Lobos
What you need to know about San Jose State
The latest Spartans loss came at the hands of the Nevada Wolf Pack last Thursday, 90-60. Nevada hit an incredible 66 percent of its shots in the game, and 52.6 percent of its three-point attempts. The Spartans did get two decent performances from Myron (MJ) Amey Jr., who finished with 16 points, and Alvaro Cardenas Torre, who scored 13 points in the losing effort. Junior guard Omari Moore has been the leading scorer this season for San Jose State, but he just couldn’t find a shot in the game and finished with just two points in 27 minutes on the floor.
Guard Trey Smith is tied with Trey Anderson for scoring the third-most points per game this season, with 8.8, but the former has been inactive over the last four games with an undisclosed injury. His status for Sunday’s matchup is in doubt, but Amey Jr. has picked up the slack in his absence and averaged 16.5 points and six rebounds over his last four starts.
What you need to know about New Mexico
Colorado State got the better of New Mexico in its last game on Thursday, in the Rams’ 83-68 win. Mashburn Jr. scored 17 points and forward Jay Allen-Tovar had 17 points to go with a team-high seven rebounds and two blocks. Guard Javonte Johnson scored just seven points but finished with a career-high three blocks in the losing effort.
San Jose State opponents have shot 47.1 percent this season, which is the fifth-highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. New Mexico has experienced some struggles of its own, as it is 22nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76 on average. One thing the Lobos have going for them on defense, however, is the play of Jaelen House, who leads the Mountain West in steals this season with 55 and averages 2.2 per game.
