New mobile pantry opening in Daingerfield on June 7

The East Texas Food Bank has initiated a brand new farmer’s marketplace taste mobile pantry to supply recent produce to the citizens of Daingerfield, in Morris County, Texas. The pantry will function on the primary Wednesday of each and every month, beginning on June 7, between 10 am and 11:30 am on the Church on the Rock on 909 Linda Dr. The transfer is aimed toward serving to with the dearth of meals skilled by means of 17% of Morris County citizens, together with 27% of all youngsters.

Credit: East Texas Food Bank







Participants on the mobile pantry might not be required to turn any ID and are loose to avail themselves of the meals programs to be had on a walk-up foundation. Visitors are inspired to convey their very own carts or baggage to ferry the produce pieces they get from the pantry. “Studies show a direct link to good nutrition and health outcomes so the ability to offer more vegetables and fruits will greatly benefit the residents”, mentioned Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank.

The East Texas Food Bank plans to enroll in arms with spouse company, Special Health Resources of Texas to provide scientific checkups and crucial services and products to lend a hand the ones in want. Currently, the East Texas Food Bank’s six spouse companies function meals pantries in Daingerfield, Naples and Omaha. Texas citizens who require groceries can seek advice from EastTexasFoodBank.org and click on on the “Find Food” tab to search out pantries open in their respective counties. To volunteer on the mobile pantry or to find extra information on identical, folks can seek advice from EastTexasFoodBank.org.