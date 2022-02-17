New Mother Road Market shop to feature handmade products from Oaxaca, Mexico | Local Business News

A Mexican-born artisan has earned a permanent spot at the Mother Road Market food hall.

Esther Wright, owner of Hilo de Amor, is scheduled to open her shop Friday. A frequent pop-up retailer at the Mother Road’s Vault, Hilo de Amor is designed to showcase the culture and traditions from Wright’s native Oaxaca, Mexico, featuring handmade goods such as tote bags, pottery, decorations and jewelry.

Meaning “Thread of Love,” Hilo de Amor began as a small partnership with a local ministry in Oaxaca. The products now are carried throughout the United States.

“I proudly work with groups of creative artisans to offer the world’s most fantastic textile art,” Wright said in a statement. “When you purchase items from our store, you are actively transforming lives by putting money directly into the hands of an original crafts person. You are empowering Oaxacan families, and bringing long-term solutions to an impoverished region.”

Born and reared in Oaxacan, Wright has lived in the United States more than 20 years. In 2018, she left the corporate arena to help her southern Mexico homeland.