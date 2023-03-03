New movie theater opens in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you might be on the lookout for a amusing date night time with out spending an arm and a leg, a brand new cinema is opening its doorways in Oklahoma City.

ICON Cinemas in Oklahoma City is now open to the general public, situated at 4623 N.W. twenty third St., in the back of the Windsor Shopping Center.





The theater options new reclining seats in all 10 auditoriums, limitless unfastened refills on same-day popcorn and soda purchases. Guests too can experience a complete nacho bar.

“Families deserve to have a clean, safe and exciting cinema that they can be proud of in their community,” mentioned proprietor Samson Snell.

Organizers say tickets are $12 for adults and $9 for kids. On Tuesdays, tickets are $6 all day.

“I come from an area similar to Windsor Hills that didn’t have a quality cinema that the community could enjoy. I’m changing that for this area,” Snell mentioned.