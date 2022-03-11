New Music Friday: Latto & 21 Savage, Shenseea, Tory Lanez and more

Manny Carabel/Getty Pictures

From intimate love songs to heartfelt rap tracks and bops with catchy beats, try this week’s New Music Friday for the tradition’s newest & biggest in music.

New Music

– Latto ft. 21 Savage, “Wheelie” — The Atlanta rap duo teamed up but once more for the newest single off Latto’s upcoming 777 album. The 2 beforehand collaborated on “Pull Up” from Latto’s 2020 debut album, Queen of Da Souf.

– NLE Choppa, “The Gender Reveal Song” — The Memphis rapper launched the brand new track as a tribute to his unborn youngster. He and his girlfriend announced the information that they just lately misplaced the infant after struggling a miscarriage.

– Tory Lanez, “Cap” — In Tory-like trend, the rapper delivered heavy lyrics over a catchy beat. The track is alleged to be a diss document about Megan Thee Stallion‘s boyfriend, Pardi Fontaine.

– Mariah the Scientist, Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission — The R&B singer launched her 4-track EP which is comprised of never-released music, in accordance The Source.

– Fortunate Daye, Candydrip — The 36-year-old Louisiana singer dropped his second studio album, which options artists like Lil Durk, Chiiild and Smino.

– Shenseea, Alpha — Within the midst of fixed radio performs for her single “R U That,” the Jamaican-born artist delivered her 14-track debut reggae album.

Hits Heavy in Rotation

– Ella Mai — “DFMU“

– SZA — “I Hate U“

– Jack Harlow — “Nail Tech“

– Shenseea ft. 21 Savage — “R U That“

– Fivio International, Kanye West & Alicia Keys — “City of Gods“

Artist on the Rise

Omeretta The Great is an up-and-coming rapper from Atlanta. Her latest success on the controversial observe “Sorry Not Sorry” boosted her to the highest of the “who to look out for” lists and landed her a collab with fellow-Atlanta rapper Latto.

