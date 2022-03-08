New Music Friday: Latto, DaBaby & YoungBoy, Pusha T and Gucci Mane

Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Latto, the self-proclaimed “Queen of da Souf,” hopped on the remix of “Sorry Not Sorry” alongside fellow Atlanta rapper, Omeretta The Great.

Omeretta’s original version of “Sorry Not Sorry,” which dropped last month, shook up both the airwaves and social media because of its catchy yet somewhat controversial lyrics. In the song, the rapper lists names of Georgia towns she says are “not Atlanta,” including Latto’s own Clayton County.

Latto, born Alyssa Stephens, posted a TikTok video in response to the track and fans thought it was the start of a new rap beef. Doesn’t seem like that’s the case, since the two Georgia-born rappers came together for the remix.

DaBaby and NBA YoungBoy also joined forces to release new music on Friday. The duo announced their 12-track joint project Better Than You which features songs like “Hit,” “Neighborhood Superstar” and more.

In honor of its release, the rap stars hosted an Instagram Live listening session with close to 300,000 viewers tuning in.

Friday’s release of collaborations doesn’t stop there. GOOD Music’s Pusha T teamed up with Japanese producer Nigo to deliver a new track called, “Hear Me Clearly.”

The hardcore rap track will be featured on the upcoming album, I Know Nigo, marking the first album from the producer in nearly 20 years.

“These drug dealer Rollies is my TikTok and Triller/Insecure b****** get lip fillers/Covered in white like bridezilla and never been caught/So what’s the Shiggy dance for a brick n****?” Pusha raps.

As of now, there is no release date for I Know Nigo.

Meanwhile, Gucci Mane dropped his new single, “Publicity Stunt” and fans speculate the record is a response to NBA YoungBoys’ “I Hate YoungBoy.”

Take a listen to each of the tracks to see for yourself.

