New Music Friday: Lil Wayne, DJ Drama, Tyler, the Creator, Chlöe, Quavo and more

Lil Wayne makes this week’s New Music Friday with a new album. Here’s what else dropped:

Lil Wayne, I Am Music — The compilation features songs spanning Weezy’s career, including “Lollipop,” “A Milli,” “Fireman” and “Mr. Carter” with Jay-Z.

DJ Drama, I’m Really Like That — The 14-song track list features over 30 guest appearances from the likes of Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, Jim Jones, Roddy Ricch, T.I., the late Nipsey Hussle and others.

Tyler, the Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale — Featuring songs left over from Call Me If You Get Lost, the album’s on streaming platforms, with a CD and a limited edition three-LP Geneva Blue vinyl also available.

Chlöe, In Pieces — The singer’s first solo full-length is out now. “I put my entire heart and soul into this,” she says. She also dropped the video for “Cheatback” ft. Future and Joey Badass.

Quavo, “Honey Bun” — In the new song, accompanied by a video, Quavo alludes to Takeoff‘s death, shares his thoughts on the status of Migos and more.

Jhené Aiko, “calm & patient” — “there is a fit…even in the madness,” the singer wrote when announcing the song’s release. It’s her first solo release since welcoming son Noah.

Chance the Rapper, Writing Exercise 17 — The rapper took to Instagram to share his latest exercise, which highlights the exploitation of African countries for their resources and labor.

G-Eazy, “Tulips & Roses” — The single, released with a video, finds the rapper discussing his official comeback to music after a short break.

Daniel Caesar, “Valentina” — The song, which finds Daniel desiring a woman who’s already taken, will appear on his upcoming Never Enough, out April 7.

Coi Leray, “Players (Tokischa Remix)” — Coi’s “Players” has been remixed yet again, this time by Tokischa.