New office project on the way in Southlake

An office project on the way in Southlake will add to the area’s business options.

The new office project by Plano-based Granite Properties is located adjacent to Southlake Town Square.

In 2016 the developer constructed its seven-story Granite Place office in State Highway 114. The project was a success with tenants including Regus, Republic Title and Dismuke & Waters.

Now Granite Properties is planning to build a 143,500-square-foot, five-story speculative office building on a site next door.

The Granite Place II project will include an addition to the existing parking garage.

The developer plans to begin construction on the Southlake project this spring and will open the building in mid 2023, according to planning documents filed with the state.

Corgan Associates is the architect for the project, which will cost more than $40 million.

The Southlake building is Granite Properties second new North Texas office project.

In December the developer broke ground for a 19-story office tower in its Granite Park development at the Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 121.

Granite Properties is also working on plans for a new office high-rise in Dallas’ Uptown district.