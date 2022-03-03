New Orleans Pelicans say Zion Williamson’s fractured foot showing signs of ‘improved bone healing’

Zion Williamson‘s fractured right foot is showing signs of “improved bone healing,” the New Orleans Pelicans said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
The team added that while Williamson will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercises and basketball activities, he still remains out indefinitely.
“We’re all pleased with the results, that he’s progressing. But it’s still a long road ahead of him,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “He’s aware of it, but he’s taking necessary steps to continue to improve. We’ll see how it goes.”
Williamson has not played this season because of a fractured fifth metatarsal in the foot.
After some optimism that Williamson could be ready for the start of the season, the bone simply hasn’t healed the way he or the team had hoped throughout the year.
Williamson was cleared for contact and one-on-one workouts Nov. 16 and full basketball activities and 4-on-4 work Nov. 26. However, on Dec. 2, soreness in the foot prompted the Pelicans to dial everything back.
On Dec. 16, Williamson received a “biologic injection” in the foot to help facilitate the bone healing, and he’s been away from the team rehabbing in Portland since Jan. 6.
The Pelicans struggled to a 3-16 start as they tried to get going without Williamson but are 22-20 since and sit at the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference standings, just two games back of the Los Angeles Lakers for ninth. They are tied with the Blazers at No. 10 and up 1.5 games on the Spurs.
Williamson appeared in just 24 games as a rookie before playing 61 of a possible 72 games a season ago, when he averaged 27 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 61.1% from the floor.