New Orleans Saints agree to $28.5M deal with safety Marcus Maye, sign cornerback Bradley Roby to extension, sources say

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints agreed to a three-year, $28.5 million contract with former New York Jets security Marcus Maye on Tuesday night time after dropping longtime beginning free security Marcus Williams to the Baltimore Ravens earlier within the day, a supply confirmed to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
The deal contains $15 million in ensures, a supply instructed Fowler.
The Saints additionally reached an extension with veteran cornerback Bradley Roby, who was heading into the ultimate yr of his contract after New Orleans traded a third-round draft alternative for him final September, per a supply.
Each offers had been first reported by the NFL Community.
Maye, who turned 29 on March 9, was drafted within the second spherical in 2017 — three picks forward of Williams — and has been a full-time starter for the Jets ever since. Nonetheless, he tore his Achilles in November whereas taking part in underneath the franchise tag. His rehab is alleged to be going properly, however his availability for coaching camp is up within the air.
Maye can be going through a potential league suspension stemming from a DUI arrest final February in South Florida, which did not grow to be public till an ESPN report in October. The Jets had been blindsided by the information; Maye by no means talked about it to them, which is a violation of league coverage. The matter remains to be pending within the Broward County courtroom system.
When wholesome, Maye ought to plug proper in because the beginning free security for a Saints protection that has developed into one of many NFL’s greatest underneath new head coach Dennis Allen ever because the Saints drafted standouts like cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Williams in 2017.
The Saints allowed Williams to check the market partially due to their salary-cap constraints; he wound up agreeing to a five-year, $70 million take care of Baltimore that included $37 million assured, per a supply. The Saints started the offseason about $75 million over the cap. Nonetheless, they had been in a position to get underneath the cap with out reducing a single participant — doing a lot of the work by restructuring contracts to push cap prices into future years.
They usually stay a number one contender to land Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster commerce, which might require some additional cap wrangling.
Maye (6-foot, 207 kilos) rejected a long-term contract proposal from the Jets final yr that reportedly included $20 million in ensures — betting on himself by signing the one-year franchise tender value $10.6 million. The negotiations turned acrimonious when Maye’s agent criticized the Jets’ techniques on Twitter.
Maye expressed frustration {that a} long-term deal wasn’t reached, hinting in coaching camp that he would possibly search a commerce sooner or later, nevertheless it by no means got here to that. He misplaced his leverage when he suffered the torn Achilles’ tendon in a Nov. four sport in opposition to the Indianapolis Colts and underwent season-ending surgical procedure.
It was a misplaced season for Maye, who additionally missed three video games with an ankle harm. He was restricted to 6 video games, compiling no interceptions and one sack.
His greatest season was 2020, when he began each sport, made two interceptions and set profession highs for sacks (two) and passes defensed (11). A pure free security, he confirmed his versatility by taking part in within the field greater than ever earlier than. He was voted the Jets’ MVP by his teammates that season.
Maye, who performed at Florida, instantly established himself with the Jets as a gradual, if not spectacular defender. The largest knock is that he isn’t a ballhawk — with solely six interceptions in 60 profession video games.
Roby, who turns 30 in Could, had one yr and $10 million remaining on his contract. There was hypothesis he could possibly be a possible cap casualty, since he performed a part-time function with the Saints final yr behind rookie starter Paulson Adebo. Nonetheless, the Saints wished to discover a method to maintain him. And an extension will permit them to decrease his cap determine in 2022.
Roby (5-11, 194), was a first-round draft decide of the Denver Broncos in 2014 and has began 50 profession video games with the Broncos, Texans and Saints, with 11 interceptions, 80 move defenses, eight compelled fumbles and one landing.
ESPN’s Wealthy Cimini contributed to this report.
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL