New Oscars presenters announced, Steve McQueen gets knighted, and more

STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP by way of Getty Photos

Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Samuel L. Jackson, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross are among the many newest batch of Oscars presenters that have been introduced Tuesday. They be part of beforehand introduced presenters together with Ruth E. Carter, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Lupita Nyong’o, Chris Rock, Wesley Snipes and extra. The Oscars air Sunday, March 27, at eight p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on ABC.

Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen obtained his knighthood on Tuesday. The 12 Years a Slave filmmaker was knighted by Princess Anne at Windsor Citadel in England for his companies to artwork and movie. Sir Steve McQueen’s subsequent venture, a World Warfare II-era movie referred to as Blitz, is about to start manufacturing this fall.

Jonathan Majors has lined up a model new position. Deadline stories that the Lovecraft Nation star has been tapped for the lead position in The Man in My Basement, an adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel. The story follows Charles Blakey, an African American man residing in Sag Harbor, New York, who receives a singular proposition from a white businessman to hire his basement for the summer time. Issues quickly take a darkish flip. Nadia Latif will make her directorial debut with the movie.

