New podcast questions validity of Texas murder confession

Larry Driskill, who’s just about 8 years right into a 15-year jail sentence, maintains his innocence and recanted his confession within the murder of 29-year-old Bobbie Sue Hill.

In 2015, Larry Driskill, an Aledo guy, confessed to the 2005 murder of a intercourse employee and dumping her frame in Parker County. The Marshall Project’s new podcast, “Smoke Screen: Just Say You’re Sorry,” questions the validity of Driskill’s confession drawn out by way of Texas Ranger James Holland, with the help of the Secret Service.

Despite his confession, Larry Driskill, who’s now 61, has maintained his innocence. The Innocence Project of Texas, which is a gaggle of Texas felony defence lawyers operating to unfastened the ones convicted of crimes they did not dedicate, believes Driskill and has taken on his case.

The Marshall Project’s podcaster and creator, Maurice Chammah, opinions greater than seven hours of tape from the interrogations within the collection. The interrogation techniques used to get Driskill to admit incorporated mendacity in regards to the proof, a polygraph check administered by way of a Secret Service agent, and hypnosis.

In the confession, Driskill advised the Texas Ranger that he picked up Hill, who was once operating as a prostitute, at a comfort retailer close to East Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth. He idea Hill was once seeking to rob him, and after he put his hand on her chest, he choked her to demise earlier than using away, striking her frame in a bag, and dumping it in a creek mattress within the 1300 block of Jenkins Road in Aledo, about 8 miles from Driskill’s house, in keeping with an arrest warrant affidavit got by way of the Star-Telegram in 2015.

Bobbie Sue Hill, 29, was once discovered lifeless in a Parker County creek mattress in 2005.

Chammah and several other professionals at the podcast query the legality and efficacy of Texas Ranger James Holland’s interrogation techniques for manipulating Driskill’s emotions. The prosecutors of Parker County district and the Texas Department of Public Safety have now not spoke back to Star-Telegram requests for his or her feedback in this.

According to the Innocence Project, after Driskill spent two and a part years in prison looking forward to trial with out having the ability to have the funds for the bail, he pleaded no contest in change for the 15-year sentence.

Chammah tested identical interrogation techniques utilized by the similar Texas Ranger in every other murder case. The podcaster wondered how the Texas Ranger manipulated a suspect’s emotions, describing it as gaslighting at one level. Experts at the podcast query each the strategies used within the interrogation and its legality.

Chammah hints that during Driskill’s case, DNA proof now not been amassed, or was once too deficient to be helpful, and guarantees to talk about that extra within the subsequent episode. The Parker County District Attorney’s Office agreed to DNA trying out of a large number of pieces amassed from the crime scene, and research is underway in keeping with the Innocence Project of Texas.

The 5th phase of the podcast collection is predicted to hit Spotify and Apple Podcasts on May 29.

