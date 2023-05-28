New Public Nuisance Law strengthens State Attorney’s Office efforts combating Hate Crimes

The State Attorney of Miami-Dade County, Katherine Fernandez Rundle has driven for greater coverage in opposition to hate crimes in the neighborhood. The new Public Nuisance Law is aimed toward cracking down on hate teams that harass people according to their faith or ethnicity and makes it a criminal offence.

State Attorney Rundle has spoken out about the upward thrust of hate-related incidents throughout the neighborhood, in particular in opposition to the Jewish neighborhood. This new legislation strengthens the state’s rules on crimes motivated via hate, and can permit legislation enforcement businesses to prosecute this sort of incidents effectively.

In a bid to curb hate crimes in the neighborhood additional and prosecute offenders, State Attorney Rundle created the SAO Hate Crimes Unit, which makes a speciality of prosecuting crimes of hate according to the sufferer’s ethnicity, faith, race, colour, sexual orientation, nationwide starting place, complicated age, or homeless standing.

