New report shows how racial history impacts Oklahoma’s death penalty

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A brand new report is diving into the history of the death penalty in Oklahoma.

The report states that whereas “systemic issues” within the state’s use of the death penalty have an effect on all defendants, the influence is skewed based mostly on the race of defendant and sufferer.

Experts stated the information seems completely different based mostly on the race of the defendant and the sufferer, whereas the influence is especially harsh on defendants of colour.

“Oklahoma County and Tulsa County actually are fourth and sixth in the nation in number in terms of numbers and executions,” stated Ngozi Ndule, Deputy Director for the Death Penalty Information Center, additionally including that the state ranks second solely to Texas within the variety of whole executions within the state.

Concurrently, whereas the Black inhabitants in Oklahoma makes up a bit of greater than 40% of the present death row inhabitants, in accordance the Oklahoma’s Department of Corrections, current U.S. Census information shows they solely make up about 7% of the overall state inhabitants.

The full report, entitled, “Deeply Rooted: How Racial History Informs Oklahoma’s Death Penalty,” is on the market here.

“There is a history and legacy of racial violence, lynching, Jim Crow segregation; the stakes are serious here” added Ndule, whereas noting the demographics of prisoners sometimes on death row.

“To move towards true justice, Oklahoma must reckon with the harm that has already been inflicted by a criminal legal system in which race can determine who lives or dies,” Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, Founder and Executive Director of the Terence Crutcher Foundation, stated in an announcement associated to the report’s launch.

“To understand this history, we must recognize the generational trauma inflicted on so many in Black communities, those who have been victims of racialized violence, those who have lost family members to murder with no redress, and those who have had to stand by as the legal system takes the lives of their loved ones.”

The report notes that death sentences and executions are in decline nationally, the development goes up in Oklahoma, because the state plows ahead with 25 deliberate executions; the second is occurring later this month.

Otherwise, Oklahoma has executed a complete of 197 males and three girls between 1915 and 2022 on the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Justice Advocate and Justice for Julius Director Cece Jones-Davis stated obtainable information clearly factors to racial disparities in executions.

“This report really shows is that there has been an issue of racial disparities in the death penalty in Oklahoma,” she stated in an interview with KFOR.

“If I’m not mistaken, the report says that the first recorded execution was 1841 but the first white person wasn’t executed until 1899. That means that African-Americans and indigenous people were suffering from from this disparity for years and years, literally decades, before anyone else,” she continued.

“I think we have to look back to the history of what the death penalty has looked like in Oklahoma to understand where we are now.”

Jones-Davis stated the trail to a extra humane and equitable system begins with acknowledging how the previous impacts the current.

“Statistics show studies prove not just in Oklahoma, but across this country that black people, particularly black men, are many times more likely to receive a death sentence for a similar crime as a white defendent; I think we just have to catch up with the statistics and get honest and real about where we are.” stated Jones-Davis.

“Race plays a part and we’ve always known this. We want more people to understand it,” she added.