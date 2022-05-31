New School Superintendent Chosen in Dallas Co.

Posted:
Up to date:
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
The Dallas County Board of Schooling has chosen the following superintendent — who’ll lead the Dallas County faculty district.
The rent marks the first-time in latest reminiscence — that the varsity board went outdoors of the district — to discover a chief.
The varsity board chosen — Mr. Anthony Sampson as superintendent.
Sampson is presently the Director of the Prevention and Help — at Baldwin County Colleges. He has about 30 years expertise in schooling. And he’s additionally a retired colonel with the U. S. Military Reserves.
“And hopefully he gained’t are available making wholesale adjustments proper off the bat,” faculty board member Invoice Minor.
“Are available. Get a really feel for what’s happening. After which make his adjustments. We really feel like we’ve made your best option. And we hope and pray for one of the best.”
The board is presently negotiating a 3 yr contract with Sampson. His first day on the job — will likely be July 1st.
Sampson is changing long-time superintendent Hattie Shelton — who’s retiring. Her final day is June 30th.