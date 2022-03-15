New Selena album will be released nearly 3 decades after singer’s death, her father says

The daddy of the late Selena Quintanilla – the “Queen of Tejano” – says a brand new album will come out, nearly three a long time after her loss of life. Abraham Quintanilla mentioned in an interview with Latin Groove News that the album set to be launched subsequent month incorporates 13 songs and A.B. Quintanilla, Selena’s brother, labored on it.

“Selena’s been gone 26 years now,” he mentioned final week. “It is superb how briskly time flies… What amazes me, and Suzette, my household, A.B., is that 26 years later and the general public nonetheless remembers Selena. They have not let go of her. They’re ready for a challenge like this to return out, and I do know it will likely be effectively obtained by the general public.”

Selena obtained a Grammy Award on March 1, 1994 in New York at Radio Metropolis Music Corridor. / Getty Photos



Quintanilla mentioned there is a “distinctive” aspect of the album: Recordings of Selena when she was 13 years previous had been digitally up to date to sound as if she was 23 years previous – the age Selena was earlier than she was killed in 1995.

“My son labored on Selena’s voice with the computer systems and if you happen to take heed to it, she sounds on this recordings like she did proper earlier than she handed away,” he mentioned.

The one holdup is the paintings that will likely be paired with the album, in keeping with Quintanilla. Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister, may have a job in that a part of the challenge, he mentioned.

Selena pictured in a carriage throughout a efficiency on the Houston Livestock Present & Rodeo on the Houston Astrodome, Houston, Texas, February 26, 1995. The efficiency was her final earlier than her homicide the next month. / Getty Photos



CBS Information reached out to Warner Music Group for remark, however didn’t instantly hear again.

March 31 marks the 27th anniversary of Selena’s loss of life. She received the most effective Mexican-American album Grammy for “Stay” and had a number of U.S. hits, and she or he was going to cross over the English-language pop market earlier than she was murdered by Yolanda Saldivar, the president of her fan membership. Saldivar is serving a life sentence.

Nonetheless, Selena stays fashionable right this moment and her music continues to resonate all through North and South America. She has greater than 6 million listeners each month on Spotify and her rise to fame was the topic of a Netflix series released in 2020.

