New Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky looks to continue Ben Roethlisberger’s legacy of winning in Pittsburgh

Mitchell Trubisky’s preliminary press convention in Pittsburgh included the reply to a urgent query: does he desire Mitch or Mitchell.

“Mitch works,” the Steelers’ new quarterback said. “Mitch works. Both one is sweet.”

Trubisky hit on a number of different subjects relating to his resolution to signal with the Steelers, who’re turning over a brand new period with Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement after 18 seasons, eight division titles, 12 playoff appearances, three AFC championships and two Tremendous Bowl crowns. Trubisky, who mentioned that he has recognized Roethlisberger for a number of years (they share the identical company), is wanting ahead to getting along with Pittsburgh’s former quarterback quickly.

“I am excited. There’s nothing like coming to a company with such nice historical past, and particularly now nice historical past on the quarterback place,” mentioned Trubisky. “What Ben did right here over his 18 seasons … indisputably, a Corridor of Famer. You simply hope to proceed that. For me that is coming in right here, being myself, enjoying my sport. … I am excited to get on the sphere. What No. 7 did right here, what Massive Ben did right here, it was particular. We undoubtedly wish to proceed that profitable legacy that he began and made come to life right here.”

The highest quarterback in free company, Trubisky stunned many by coming to phrases on a two-year cope with the Steelers on the primary day of the league’s authorized tampering interval. Trubisky mentioned that his need to come back to Pittsburgh was the explanation for his brief time on the open market.

“They actually did not should make a pitch or promote me on something,” Trubisky mentioned. “That is the place I needed to be. I needed to play for Coach Tomlin, be part of the wealthy Pittsburgh Steelers historical past and contribute to that.

“My aim all through free company was discover a option to get again onto the sphere and go right into a state of affairs the place I may earn a beginning job and use my skills on the sphere. When the chance arose to play for Coach Tomlin and put on the Pittsburgh Steelers uniform, I used to be so excited and was able to roll and get to it.”

Trubisky, the No. 2 total choose within the 2017 NFL Draft, went 29-21 throughout his 4 years in Chicago. He earned a Professional Bowl nod in 2018 whereas serving to lead the Bears to a division title. However the final two years weren’t pretty much as good for Trubisky and the Bears, who did not make the playoffs in 2019 earlier than barely making the postseason as an 8-Eight staff in 2020. Trubisky spent the 2021 season as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo, an expertise that he values immensely.

Particularly, Trubisky mentioned that the largest issues he realized from his time in Buffalo is the significance of nice communication between the quarterback and play-caller. He mentioned that his experiences with the Payments and Bears have helped make him a unique participant than the one who got here to Chicago in 2017.

“Simply much more expertise,” Trubisky mentioned. “Simply taking all of the video games that I began in Chicago and all the things that I realized in Buffalo. I really feel like I am extra of a veteran now, I have been by way of three or 4 completely different offenses at this level. I do know what I like, I do know what works, I do know what nice communication and nice tradition seems like between gamers and coaches. I have been part of a whole lot of profitable groups. I’ve gained a whole lot of video games as a starter. I simply really feel like mentally I am in a extremely nice house to get again onto the sphere and do large issues. I am right here to do no matter I can to assist the Steelers win.”

Trubisky mentioned that he desires to do his half because it pertains to serving to the Steelers’ leaders, particularly mentioning defenders T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward. He mentioned that he has already heard from new offensive teammates Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth and Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. Trubisky mentioned that he’s wanting ahead to working with Dwayne Haskins and Mason Rudolph, the 2 gamers he’ll compete with to be the Steelers’ subsequent beginning quarterback.

“I do know what a wholesome quarterback room seems like and what it will possibly do for every man,” Trubisky mentioned. “As quarterbacks, you are leaders on the staff, so it is our jobs to be leaders on this staff and to set good examples for our teammates.”

A northeastern Ohio native, Trubisky mentioned that he’s aware of the Steelers’ passionate fan base, one which has grown accustomed to profitable. Over the previous twenty years, the Steelers’ fan base has loved elite play at quarterback, one thing that Trubisky hopes to proceed.

“Steeler Nation, I hope you guys understand how excited I’m to be right here,” Trubisky mentioned. “I can not wait to satisfy you guys and play on Sunday. This city loves soccer, and no person loves soccer as a lot as I do. I really feel like it is going to be an ideal match. I can not wait to play for a metropolis like this.”