New Steelers veteran Patrick Peterson having ‘fun’ playing alongside team’s rookies: ‘They make me feel young’

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson is getting into his thirteenth season within the NFL, however some new faces at the workforce have him feeling like he is simply getting began within the league. In reality, the 32-year-old veteran stated rookie cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. are making him feel younger once more.

As workforce actions start, Peterson is getting his first likelihood to play with the Steelers’ 2023 defensive draft choices. Peterson is there, partially, to be the skilled man of the bunch, to assist information and train the more youthful avid gamers. While his position used to be transparent from the beginning, it’s not simply Peterson serving to the rookies; the inexperienced persons are serving to carry his recreation as smartly.

“Those guys definitely make me feel young,” Peterson stated, (via the team’s official website). “Just trying to keep up with those guys. It’s tough, but I am giving it my best go. These are guys who are tremendous athletes, big, strong. I told these guys they are new day and age cornerbacks. This is what NFL general managers and teams are looking for: Big, long guys who can run and have those physical attributes.”

The eight-time Pro Bowler stated playing with the following era of cornerbacks would possibly assist prolong his occupation within the NFL.

“It’s definitely fun to have these young guys around because maybe they can help me play three more years.”

Last season with the Minnesota Vikings, Peterson used to be 18th amongst corners (minimal 300 snaps) in goal EPA (anticipated issues added) at -11.7, with a passer ranking towards him at 65.0. He had 5 interceptions in 2022, his maximum since 2012, in addition to probably the most tackles of his occupation with 66.

Peterson used to be drafted in 2011 via the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 5 general select.