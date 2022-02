The Buc-ee’s project in Boerne is still underway, but Buc-ee’s fans will have to wait to see the iconic beaver logo in the Hill Country.

According to Buc-ee’s website, the expected opening date for the Boerne location is 2025, almost 10 years after the project’s announcement in August 2016.

“Since its announcement, both the city and Buc’ees have been bound by TxDOT and their timelines to make improvements by building a new S Main St./Business 87 bridge to replace the one that was built decades ago,” said Boerne Communications Director Chris Shadrock.

Another large part of the project is converting the access roads to one way and redesigning the interchange at I-10 and S Main Street.

“Both have proven to be more time consuming than initially anticipated by the state agency,” Shadrock said. “While it has been a long process, the TxDOT contractor continues to make progress on the improvements to the I-10 interchanges at S Main Street and Highway 46, as well as the access roads.”

Buc-ee’s, City of Boerne

Shadrock said the project is in the platting and infrastructure design phase.





When Buc-ee’s announced its proposed $40 million, 53,000-square-foot Family Travel Center project in 2016, its projected opening date was 2020. The store was projected to bring 175 jobs to the area.

In December 2021, the site developer went before the Boerne Design Review Committee and received approval for a creative alternative site plan.

The plan will allow for parking and the gas pumps to front I-10 further away from the Menger Creek subdivision on the back of the property to provide a buffer for homeowners from light and noise. Buc-ee’s also included additional trees, a Monarch Waystation and native landscaping around the property to better protect and enhance the views from all angles, Shadrock said.

The city has heard from people for and against the Buc-ee’s location. A petition named “10+ Reasons Buc-ee’s Is Wrong For Boerne” has 601 signatures

“A lot of residents understand development will occur in the area and many people like Buc-ee’s, as evidenced by its fan base, as a business,” Shadrock said. “We have worked closely with residents nearby to address concerns, so the business will be a good neighbor.”

Buc-ee’s, City of Boerne

MySA was unable to reach Buc-ee’s for comment.