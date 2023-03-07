New Taco Bell Location In Frisco Opens

Taco Bell introduced that it has opened its latest location in Frisco, Texas on March 1, 2023. The new location could also be on the lookout for staff to enroll in their group of ready-workers.

The logo new Taco Bell is situated at 12015 University Dr., which is the quick meals chain eating place’s 2d location at the Frisco highway. This is the quick meals eating place’s 5th general location within the Frisco house, with different shops already established on Lebanon Rd., Eldorado Parkway and Preston Rd. The corporate has over 62 Taco Bell places in North Texas and Central Oklahoma.

According to the news newsletter CW33, the liked Mexican speedy meals joint will carry an estimated 25 new process alternatives to the North Texas location.

The Frisco spot is serving up a menu consisting of all the distinctive meals which might be so synonymous with the well-known Taco Bell logo — together with the Crunchwrap Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, Doritos Locos Taco and a lot more.

The new location makes use of Taco Bell’s Endeavor design, which brings to lifestyles the social revel in of meals in a distinctively Taco Bell method. The Endeavor style additionally emphasizes Taco Bell’s latest technological developments.

The newly-opened Frisco location is providing an out there menu board this is simple to navigate, together with an digital ordering device that permits fast and actual ordering on the eating place’s drive-through.

“With a fast, easy, and enjoyable in-store experience, our restaurant offers free Wi-Fi, power outlets and comfortable seating, creating a fast, easy and fun experience for our fans,” a Taco Bell spokesperson mentioned to CW33.

The Frisco location’s dine-in hours perform from 10 a.m. to nighttime day by day, whilst the drive-through is open from 8 a.m. to two a.m. each day.

For information about North Texas Bells, LLC, consult with www.ntbells.com.