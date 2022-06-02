Front Page Sports

New TN law tightens security guard training after Nashville death

June 2, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Gov. Invoice Lee signed a legislation Wednesday that requires first assist, CPR, restraint and de-escalation coaching for personal guards working in locations licensed to serve alcohol.

The brand new measure, dubbed “Dallas’s Legislation,” comes after Dallas “DJ” Barrett died final August following a battle with guards at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Nashville. It applies to each unarmed and armed guards statewide.

Nashville police mentioned Barrett, 22, was held to the bottom through the battle on the well-liked downtown honky tonk final summer season. A medical expert later decided Barrett died of oxygen deprivation and dominated his demise a murder.

Seven folks, together with six guards and one other man, face reckless murder and aggravated assault fees in Barrett’s demise. All of them are due in courtroom for a listening to on Aug. 18, information present. 





