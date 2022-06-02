New TN law tightens security guard training after Nashville death

Gov. Invoice Lee signed a legislation Wednesday that requires first assist, CPR, restraint and de-escalation coaching for personal guards working in locations licensed to serve alcohol.
The brand new measure, dubbed “Dallas’s Legislation,” comes after Dallas “DJ” Barrett died final August following a battle with guards at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Nashville. It applies to each unarmed and armed guards statewide.
Nashville police mentioned Barrett, 22, was held to the bottom through the battle on the well-liked downtown honky tonk final summer season. A medical expert later decided Barrett died of oxygen deprivation and dominated his demise a murder.
Seven folks, together with six guards and one other man, face reckless murder and aggravated assault fees in Barrett’s demise. All of them are due in courtroom for a listening to on Aug. 18, information present.
Barret’s mom, Tammy Barrett, launched a press release Wednesday praising Lee and state legislators for making the legislation a actuality.
“At this time, my dream of constructing the institutions on Decrease Broadway safer for all patrons has been absolutely realized,” Tammy Barrett mentioned within the assertion, which was launched by her lawyer. “I can not conceive of a extra becoming method by which to honor the reminiscence of my son, Dallas Jordan Barrett, than passage of Dallas’s Legislation at present.”
Lack of licensing, guard coaching raised questions
The Tennessean first reported that 4 of the six guards charged in Barrett’s demise have been unlicensed. That prompted a sequence of disciplinary actions and fines from the state.
A Tennessean evaluation of state legislation additionally revealed unarmed guards employed solely by a proprietary safety group, like Whiskey Row LLC, weren’t required to finish any coaching to earn licenses. Whereas armed guards have been beforehand required to endure coaching, it didn’t particularly embrace first assist or restraint techniques.
Rep. Invoice Beck, D-Nashville, mentioned that evaluation, together with movies proven on information broadcasts, “horrified” him and impressed him to suggest the Home invoice. Senate Minority Chief Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, sponsored the invoice within the Senate.
Beck beforehand mentioned he hopes the brand new legislation prevents a demise like Barrett’s from occurring once more. He was particularly moved by Tammy Barrett’s story.
“As a guardian myself, my coronary heart simply goes out to her,” Beck advised The Tennessean in March. “I simply cannot think about your youngster being out for an evening of leisure and being killed. It is simply horrendous.”
