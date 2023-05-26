New Uptown Dallas apartment tower coming near Turtle Creek

Developers are hoping to wreck floor on Uptown Dallas’ subsequent residential tower mission within the fall.

Alamo Manhattan Corp plans to construct its Fairmount Tower at Wolf and Fairmount streets near Turtle Creek. According to the state’s making plans paperwork, the $130 million, 31-story apartment high-rise will open in past due 2025.

In addition to luxurious condominium gadgets, the mission will come with ground-floor retail, and WDG Architecture has designed the apartment tower.

The high-rise will exchange small business structures at the website online, around the side road from the brand new Marriott Dallas Uptown Hotel. Alamo Manhattan additionally evolved the Marriott tower, which opened in 2021.

The Fairmount Tower will sign up for two different high-rise condominium initiatives in surrounding blocks.

Crescent Real Estate, which is based totally in Fort Worth, just lately started paintings on its 2811 Maple mission. It is a 31-story, 177-unit apartment tower being constructed near the Stoneleigh Hotel.

Hines, based totally in Houston, is development a 21-story apartment tower at Maple Avenue and Wolf as a part of its Maple Terrace development’s redevelopment plans.

While finalizing plans for its Uptown flats, Alamo Manhattan is already development a $43 million, 210-unit apartment group on Davis Street near Zang Boulevard in North Oak Cliff that can open in 2024.