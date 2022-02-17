New video: Blaze at BurnCo Barbecue also destroys landmark building for Tulsa Sound | Local News

A blaze late Wednesday at BurnCo Barbecue has destroyed a popular Tulsa restaurant in a building that also represents over a decade of Tulsa music history.

The fire at 1738 S. Boston Ave. was reported in multiple 911 calls around 10:30 p.m., according to a Tulsa Fire Department social media post.

One the agency’s fire engines was said to be “rock-throwing distance from the fire” and on scene quickly to find large quantities of smoke.

“At this time, fire was visibly coming from the roof at rear of the building. The roof began to sag and appeared to be collapsing. Crews were ordered to evacuate and begin a defensive attack,” according to the post.

Tulsa Police Department responded for traffic control, and the power to some nearby apartments was temporarily shut down as a precautionary measure.