New video: Blaze at BurnCo BBQ nearly wipes out landmark building | Local News

When Hull closed Boston Avenue Market, the space became Tulsa’s first Hoffbrau restaurant, which soon evolved from a quiet steakhouse into a food-and-live-music venue.

Donnie Rich, who with co-owner Tom Dittus turned the place into Steamroller Blues and BBQ in 1997, spoke to the Tulsa World early Thursday outside the still-smoldering building.

“This has been probably Tulsa’s biggest music landmark other than Cain’s Ballroom. … This room has catered to the Tulsa Sound more than any other room in Tulsa besides Cain’s Ballroom,” Rich said.

“Tom Skinner did his Science Project here for years. … It’s catered to every demographic. There were days you could stand on the corner over there and watch Leon Russell push his own gear in, back in the day.”

In the years that followed, a number of highly regarded restaurants have occupied this block, including Annie’s Diner, Artie’s Deli, Boston Avenue Diner, Treehouse Barbecue, Vintage 1740: A Wine Bar, Boston’s, Crave Café and Oscar’s Gastropub.

The extent of the damage to BurnCo has yet to be assessed, but it’s likely that one unique element of the place is lost: the murals that decorated the building’s skylights.